Former Texas sheriff’s deputy indicted on capital murder charges for 3 deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/AP) – A former Travis County Sheriff’s deputy charged in the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, his stepdaughter, and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend has been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury.

41-year-old Stephen Broderick was arrested back on April 18 after Amanda Broderick, 34; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18, at a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum.

He is being held without bail, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Broderick lost his job last year after being arrested for sexual assault of a child. A protective order was filed against him for his ex-wife and two children.

He was required to give up his guns and wear an ankle monitor to track his movements. It is unclear where he got the firearm used in the shooting.

“Our office is committed to doing everything we can to hold Mr. Broderick accountable and ensure that he causes no more harm to our community.” Travis county da jose garza

Information from the Associated Press was used for this report.