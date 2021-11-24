CONROE, Texas (KETK) – A 42-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual of a child.
Derek Cobbs, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to Houston-based NBC affiliate, KPRC.
According to a news release, Cobbs was a truck driver and a youth football coach. The victim, a now 15-year-old girl reported the abuse to an adult who contacted the authorities. The release stated that she was abused by Cobbs from the time she was 10 until she turned 12 years old.
The girl also said that Cobbs had a foot fetish which connected to a second unrelated victim who experienced the same actions in 2003 from Cobb.
Both victims testified during the trial about the detrimental effects that Cobb’s abuse had on them and they also spoke of how important it was to confront Cobbs and demand accountability for his actions, according to officials.
“Derek Cobbs had a dark perversion that he inflicted on innocent children. He pretended to be a good man for years, wearing a mask that he showed the outside world. Our jury saw through the charade. Because of the bravery of the victim in this case, Cobbs can never harm another child,”Wesley LeRouax, prosecutor
- Broadway Square Mall releases Black Friday hours
- What is ‘Blackout Wednesday?’ The story behind ‘Drinksgiving’
- Former Texas youth football coach sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child
- Gov. Abbott to serve tamales to law enforcement, troops at the border in the RGV
- Mother-daughter monkey duo rescued from lab now living peacefully at East Texas sanctuary