Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to cocaine possession, sentenced to 3 years deferred adjudication

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Tyler Legacy principal Daniel Crawford pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance Monday morning and was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication and 120 hours of community service.

Deferred adjudication is similar probation that gives one the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record. If Crawford follows all the conditions of the plea deal, the charge will be dismissed from his record.

Regular probation keeps the charge permanently on a person’s criminal record.

Crawford was arrested after police went to his home on June 2 because a caller said that a man was bleeding from his head and they were not sure how they were injured. According to an arrest affidavit, Jennifer Crawford, Daniel’s wife, opened the door for officers.

Police discovered Daniel was leaned up against the back door of the house. His face and neck were covered in blood. There also appeared to be a large cut on the back of his head.

He was sitting in a large pool of blood, and there were two other puddles of blood in the kitchen.

Daniel spoke with the police and told them he was alright and did not need their help. He also said he did not know what happened.

Officers later conducted a search in the kitchen to try to determine how Daniel was injured. They found a small baggie next to the sink that had “a powdery white substance.”

The substance was later identified as .22 grams of cocaine by the Tyler DPS Crime laboratory.

The baggie was seized by police, and they asked Jennifer about it. She said it did not belong to her, and she was not aware where it came from.

According to the affidavit, Jennifer and Daniel were “highly intoxicated,” and there were no obvious weapons or signs of impact located around the kitchen.

Daniel resigned from his position as head principal of Tyler Legacy High School as a result of his arrest. He was replaced by Dr. Kristen Wells in July.