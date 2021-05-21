Former UT Health staffer accused of slapping schizophrenia patient re-arrested for second bond violation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former UT Health Science employee accused earlier this year of assaulting a schizophrenia patient in the face was re-arrested on Thursday for a second bond violation.

Lavinya Denise Warren, 45, was accused by the elderly patient of an incident that happened on February 1. A warrant obtained by KETK News alleges that Warren put her in an “arm lock”, led her back to her room, and hit her “with an open hand on the right side of her face.” She was taken into custody on February 5.

After posting a $10,000 bond, she was booked nearly six weeks later on March 23. Warren posted a new $20,000 bond and was released again.

Her third arrest of the year came on Thursday and it is unclear what the most recent bond violation was. She is in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The victim also said that in a separate incident, Warren hit her in the chest. She said that it “hurt but did not leave a mark.”

Tyler police reviewed security footage, which allegedly recorded Warren forcefully walking the victim down the hallway back to her room. Warren “appears to shove the victim into the room and them attempts to hold the door shut, preventing her from leaving the room.”

A separate camera in the victim’s room “appeared to show [Warren] strike the victim with an open hand,” according to the warrant.

Warren is charged with injury to the elderly and posted a $10,000 bond after being arrested on February 5. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

UT Health released a brief statement to KETK News about Warren back in February, saying: “This individual is no longer employed. We have cooperated with appropriate authorities.”