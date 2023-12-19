VAN, Texas (KETK) – A former Van police officer was indicted after an investigation into allegations of official oppression.

Santos Rodriguez was indicted on Friday for one count of official oppression.

According to a statement from the department, Van Police Chief Melissa Davis “received information regarding the conduct of an officer” on July 10. After gathering information on the incident, Davis confronted the officer about the allegation.

“He immediately resigned from the Van Police Department, and although the complainant requested that the discipline be minimal, all information collected to that point was turned over to the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office by Chief Davis,” according to Van PD.

The investigation is ongoing through the Van Zandt County DA’s office.

Official oppression, a Class A Misdemeanor, carries a punishment range of a fine up to $4,000 and/or one year of jail for those found guilty.