Fort Bliss soldier accused of beating kids while high on LSD takes plea deal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Fort Bliss soldier accused of severely injuring his two children while high on LSD in 2019 accepted a plea deal last month, according to court records.

Zakary Frampton, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of Injury to a Child on March 17, and was sentenced to eight years in prison on each count, which will run concurrently.

As KTSM previously reported, Frampton, an active soldier stationed at Fort Bliss at the time of the incident, took LSD just before midnight on November 22, 2019, at his home in the 4900 block Marcella Santillana Street in East El Paso.

The witness mentioned Frampton put on white gloves and attached party lights to the ends of his fingers to increase his reaction to the drug. But, Frampton began yelling and getting agitated, causing a fight with the other two men in the house, an affidavit said.

Frampton then proceeded to beat his children, grabbing his 3-year-old by the ankle, throwing him into the kitchen, and smacking him on the forehead before he grabbed the 7-year-old and threw him onto the kitchen island.

Neighbors reported Frampton running up and down the street naked with the finger-light gloves when police arrived, which was captured on a nearby door camera.

Detectives spoke to the 3-year-old boy who stated Frampton was naked and yelling bad words when the defendant hit him, the affidavit said.

The police affidavit claimed both children were rushed to UMC, where the 7-year-old was intubated due to a severe brain bleed and severe bruising to the face.