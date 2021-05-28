Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for death of former girlfriend’s baby

TEMPE, Arizona (KETK/AP) – A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s baby in Arizona back in 2019.

Khairee Patton was taken into custody while he was on base and is currently awaiting extradition. He was booked into the Bell County Jail and is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, and failure to provide care.

Police said they were called to a Tempe hospital in January 2019 about an unresponsive 13-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and died.

The child’s mother had gone to work, leaving Patton to watch him. Investigators said Patton reported the baby hit his head on a stereo at the home.

But doctors said the injuries did not seem consistent an accident and appeared to be caused by abuse.

Fort Hood criminal investigators have been coordinating with Tempe police detectives since Patton’s arrest.