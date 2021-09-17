Fort Hood soldiers, ex-Belton Police officer among many arrested in prostitution sting

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Three Fort Hood soldiers and one ex-Belton Police Officer are among ten men arrested in a Bell County prostitution sting.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Fort Hood Law Enforcement, conducted a sex traffic/prostitution sting on September 14 and 16.

On September 14, 2021, An undercover female deputy was at a location during the John Suppression Initiative Operation – and there were five arrested.

On September 16, 2021, an undercover female deputy was at a location during the John Suppression Initiative Operation – and there were also five arrested. With this operation, there will be multiple charges screened for each arrested.

The purpose of the operation is to crack down on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County. The operation was conducted in the Temple and Killeen areas of Bell County.

The operation involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sex. There was a total of ten men arrested. Those arrested included three Fort Hood soldiers and one ex-Belton Police Officer.

The goal of the operation was geared toward the people a.k.a. “Johns” responding to advertisements – ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution. If there is no demand, there is no need for the service.

Texas just became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony. H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee will go from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department