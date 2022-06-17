CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Three suspects were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a burglary at the Tobacco Barn.

Officers with the Crockett Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at the N. 4th Street location where they saw a vehicle leaving the behind the Tobacco Barn.

The vehicle’s occupants were detained after officers caught up to them, and while doing so officers noted that the vehicle was filled with loose cartons of cigarettes and trash bags filled with cartons of cigarettes, according to a release.

Officers also located bolt cutters, walkie-talkies, pry bars and gloves in the car.

After detaining the occupants, other officers went back to the Tobacco Barn and found that the building had been burglarized. Officials said surveillance video from the store showed the same three people from the car, breaking down the door, entering the Tobacco Barn and stealing “four large garbage bags full of cigarettes.”

The three suspects have been identified as Steven Jajuan Scott Jr., Lance Harris Jr. and Stacy Len Harris, all from Fort Worth. They were each placed under arrest and charged with burglary of a building, engaging in organized crime and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

It is noted that Scott already had a warrant for his arrest issued by Franklin County for burglary of a building.