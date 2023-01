SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are investigating the theft of a four-wheeler from a deer lease in the area of Hollow Rock.

According to officials, the Grizzly 550 4×4 4-wheeler was stolen on or around Dec. 28, 2022. Officials said that the deer lease the four-wheeler was stolen from is in the Hollow Rock area near Silas and Stockman.

If you have information to report, you can call Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045.