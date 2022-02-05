FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday morning Franklin County deputies were in an active manhunt looking for a man who ran away after a short vehicle pursuit on FM 900 near FM 115.
Franklin County law enforcement gave an update around 6 p.m. that the man was now in custody and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.
Authorities said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
