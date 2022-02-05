FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Franklin County Friday morning after a Sheriff’s deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident and found meth and marijuana in the suspect’s car.

The wreck occurred in the early morning hours on Friday in the southern area of Highway 37. When a Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene, he spoke to the driver and determined that he was apparently intoxicated with an unknown substance.

Upon further investigation, the deputy located nine grams of methamphetamine, approximately five ounces of marijuana and weight scales, among other drug paraphernalia. The driver was identified as Jonathan Carl Hennings and was summarily taken into custody and arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.