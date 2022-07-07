KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A wanted man was arrested in Kilgore on Wednesday after being chased by multiple officers, some who joined the chase after he ran past the police station.

“If you saw us running through the Chick-fil-A parking lot it wasn’t because we were hungry or needed to cool off with a strawberry shake,” Kilgore police said. “It was because were chasing a wanted fugitive.”

According to officials, Donald “Danger” Godbey was spotted by patrol in the downtown area and fled from them. Godbey had already escaped from Kilgore officers the previous week.

Officials reported that Police Chief Todd Hunter and Lieutenant Joey Chitwood even joined the chase after they heard it going on from the department’s lobby.

“As officers converged on him he stopped and gave up near Regions Bank,” police said.

Officials said that Godbey had active warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle and evading on foot.

Police said they believe Godbey’s friends had been helping him stay on the run, and noted that he had been recently released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“He was walked over to the Bulldog Bed and Breakfast where he is resting,” police said in an update on Wednesday.