Gilmer man arrested for fire at Upshur Co. substation, oil well site thefts

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested for damage done to an Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation in early September.

On Sept. 1, Upshur County Deputies responded to the Upshur Rural Electric substation on Bluebird Road for a reported fire.

At the location, they discovered suspects cut had cut copper wiring at the facility which led to overheating of instruments and eventually a fire. The fire caused serious damage to the substation and caused a power outage to several thousand locations.

Deputies also found evidence of recent damage to an abandoned well-site east of the substation, owned by Centerpoint Energy.

During the investigation, they found that the suspects were involved in oil well site thefts in the Gregg County area.

The investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Dean Robertson, 34, of Gilmer on the charge of Criminal Mischief with his bond set at $100,000.

In addition to the charge, Robertson was also charged with nine counts of tampering with oil and gas rigs to limit control and operation stemming from the thefts from Gregg County. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from his use of a stolen vehicle in the course of several of these incidents.

Robertson was booked in the Upshur County Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Richard Corbett, 35, of White Oak for his role in the damage to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation.