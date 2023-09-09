MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man was extradited back to Texas on Saturday after he was recently arrested in Maine in connection to a Ore City homicide that happened on July 4.

Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Saturday for the charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the July 4 shooting that happened in the Ore City/Lazy Lakes area. Officials said they found Jeremy Vick, 35, who had been shot at the scene before being transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators then issued a warrant for Ratcliff’s arrest and he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Services in Bangor, Maine.