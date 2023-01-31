GILMER, Texas (KETK) – On Jan. 31, a man out of Gilmer was sentenced to life after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

Matthew Joseph Savary, 37, entered a plea bargain with the state and was sentenced to life in prison, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd. As a result of the plea agreement, additional counts involving the same child were dropped, and Savary must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole, “and that does not guarantee he will make parole at that time.” If he does ever make parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Byrd said that the plea means Savary “has no right of appeal and that the child will not have to testify.”

According to the press release, the offense took place from November 2021 to the spring of 2022 and the Upshur County Grand Jury gave the indictment on June 30, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Gilmer Police Department and the 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler presided for the case including the plea on Jan. 31. The State was represented by Byrd.