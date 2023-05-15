LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Friday in a Cass County court for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Timothy Brian Kirkpatrick was found guilty after the jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

The jury heard testimony over four days from multiple people including the victim and the victim’s mother. The release said according to testimony heard in court, about 11 years ago, Kirkpatrick was the victim’s babysitter and occasionally stayed their house where the victim testified she was assaulted.

“The victim did not disclose these incidents until 10 years later in 2022,” the release said. “The jury was presented with evidence highlighting the common occurrence of delayed disclosures and the post-traumatic press disorder that the victim continues to endure.”

The Cass County District Attorney’s Office said they want to acknowledge and express their appreciation to the following people for their contributions and efforts through the investigation and trial:

Former Queen City Police Detective Dustin Andrews

Texas Attorney General Investigator Cody Sartor

Hannia Martinez from the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center

SANE nurse Kathy Lach

The victim’s counselor

“We extend our gratitude to the jury for ensuring that this defendant is held accountable for his abhorrent actions and the immense trauma he inflicted upon his young victim, who bravely came forward after a decade of harboring this painful secret,” First Assistant District Attorney Nick Ross said.