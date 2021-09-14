Gilmer man sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for recording nude images of child

Michael Parker was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for child exploitation

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man will spend more than two decades behind bars after being sentenced by a federal judge late last week.

41-year-old Michael Parker pleaded guilty back in April to sexual exploitation of a child and admitted to hiding a cell phone in a bathroom to capture video of a minor under the age of 12.

Parker moved the phone to get images and videos of the child. He also distributed the photos and videos to other people through online platforms such as e-mail, a cloud storage account and a social media application used for photo-sharing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne sentenced Parker to 262 months in prison, which is two months shy of a full 22 years. The maximum sentence under federal law was 30 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s office released a statement back in April saying that the case was done in cooperation with Project Child Safehood, which is a “nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” according to the Department of Justice’s website.

