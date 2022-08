GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves.

On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. If anyone has any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Gilmer Police Department at (903)-843-5545.