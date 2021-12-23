Gladewater PD searching for 4 they say broke into ATM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m., Gladewater Police received a call of suspicious activity at City National Bank at 895 E. Broadway Ave.

When officers arrived at 5:32 a.m., they recovered a stolen vehicle and discovered the ATM at the bank had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Video revealed four Black males running away from the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, please contact detectives at Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-5801.

