GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Police Department said they responded to a shooting in the vicinity of Highway 135 and Highway 271 on Sunday.

EMS transported a 31-year-old white man to a hospital in Tyler for medical treatment and according to Gladewater PD the man was in stable condition during transport.

As a part of their investigation into the shooting Gladewater PD said they obtained a felony arrest warrant for Robert Daniel Smith, 25. Daniel is a six foot tall white male with hazel eyes, brown hair and weighs 175 pounds, according to a Gladewater PD Facebook post.

He was last seen reportedly driving a white Nissan Altima 4-door sedan with the Texas license plate STP5900 and is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Gladewater PD asked the public to contact law enforcement with any information.