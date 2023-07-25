KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after running from police during a traffic stop led to the discovery of a reported stolen gun and drugs in the vehicle.

On Monday night, officers with the Kilgore Police Department said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for “observed violations.” Authorities said that when they approached the vehicle, they saw marijuana in plain sight.

When officers asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, officials said the driver ran from them but caught him after a short chase and placed him under arrest.

The chase led to a full search of the vehicle and police said they found about .69 ounces of marijuana, suspected promethazine and a Glock 19X that was reported stolen out of Harris County.

The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and resisting arrest.