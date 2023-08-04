NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An inmate in Nacogdoches County was recaptured after escaping law enforcement officers on Thursday afternoon.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, has been in the Nacogdoches County Jail since Oct. 28, 2022 on several felony charges including evading arrest, burglary and robbery.

On Thursday he was taken to an appointment at a local hospital and was escorted by a patrol deputy and correctional officer.

According to NCSO, he bolted for an exit and broke away after a brief struggle with a deputy. Both the jailer and deputy went after him and notified dispatch of the escape at 4:53 p.m.

He ran away toward Pecan Park where he was seen by another sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

Richardson reportedly ran into the woods on the south side of the park and crossed a creek while the deputy pursued him.

He was caught again in the woods near Martinsville Street at 5:02 p.m., but allegedly refused to walk out of the woods and had to be carried out by law enforcement officers.

Richardson was returned to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with an additional third-degree felony for escape.

According to officials, this is Richardson’s second attempt to escape NCSO officers.

He faces 17 charges and 13 of them are felonies. NCSO said that a search of his cell after his escape uncovered a piece of paper with the word “gone” on it.

NCSO is investigating the escape and reviewing all protocols to make sure this does not happen again, the department said.

“Sheriff Jason Bridges would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies that quickly responded to the scene. The Nacogdoches Police Department, SFA Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and our constables all responded quickly to the scene to form a perimeter surrounding the suspect, which aided the quick apprehension of the escaped inmate,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said.