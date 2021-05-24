Grand jury indicts Tyler man suspected of running drug ring from home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A grand jury has indicted a Tyler man who is the focus of an investigation into drug dealing.

Henry Ayala Hendrix, 53, was indicted on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in Smith County Jail under $2 million bond.

Hendrix was arrested on March 3 after law officers raided his home and the Tyler home of Chaz Lynn O’Neal, 25, who also was arrested on drug charges.

For more than a year, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents assigned to the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit had been conducting an investigation in cooperation with Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department into suspected drug trafficking and other crimes, said information from the DPS.

“The investigation involved several suspects who were coordinating narcotics sales using social media messaging applications,” the DPS said said in a news release earlier this year. “In addition to narcotics sales, the suspects are known to possess firearms and to be affiliated with a criminal street gang.”

Investigators, Texas Highway Patrol members, DPS Special Response Teams and Crisis Negotiation Unit executed arrest/search warrants at the home of O’Neal, 4850 Gallion Ave., and Hendrix, 6315 Morningside Drive.

The arrest warrants said that investigators believed Hendrix was living in a “trap house, or base for an ongoing drug enterprise.”

Investigators had cell phone records, emails and voice mails that show Hendrix was coordinating the buying and selling of drugs, according to the arrest warrant.

Hendrix and others that are the target of the investigation also used Facebook messenger to facilitate sales of illegal drugs, the warrant said.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office used a “cooperative individual” to buy drugs from Hendrix, the arrest warrant said.