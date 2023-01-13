GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A man arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child has been identified as Grand Saline Fire Captain Patrick Rowe.

According to Grand Saline Fire Chief Jeremy L. Barker, Rowe is no longer with the City of Grand Saline or the Grand Saline Fire Department in any capacity.

A Texas Department of Public Safety criminal investigation agent helped Grand Saline officers determine that Patrick Rowe was their suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued, according to police.

Barker gave his sympathy to the alleged victims and their families, and said that “one persons poor decisions do not represent our department.”

“Obviously, this has cast a bad light upon our fire department and has given us a bit of a black eye,” Barker said. “We just want our community to know that we do not condone or support any actions of this nature. That is not who we are as a department, nor what we stand for.”

Police said their investigation started on Jan. 9 and that Rowe was arrested the same day. Rowe taken to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. Police said that their investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

“What we need to do right now is rally together as a community and move forward,” Barker said.