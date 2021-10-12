Police: Gregg Co. constable arrested for DWI was driving department car

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Fort was arrested early Tuesday morning on a DWI charge and was allegedly driving a department car, according to Longview police.

Fort, 54, was booked by Longview Police into the North Jail, and as of this writing, a bond amount has not been set.

A post by Longview PD said that Fort was inside a Gregg County Constable car at the time of his arrest and was allegedly “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle.”

He pulled into a Brookshire’s parking lot on Gilmer Road and was taken into custody. He admitted to taking a Xanax and muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests.

Precinct 2 serves the central area of Gregg County. Constables serve as peace officers and perform various law enforcement functions.

Job duties include serving warrants, subpoenas and bailiff for Justice of the Peace courts.

This is the second East Texas constable to face legal trouble this year. Former Pct. 2 Smith County Constable Josh Black was convicted of official oppression last month.

A jury found Black guilty of offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman. Black was sentenced to six months in jail.