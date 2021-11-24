Gregg County Constable charged with DWI will submit letter of resignation next week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Fort will officially resign from his post at the commissioners court meeting next week, effective Dec. 31.

Fort was arrested on Oct. 12 for DWI while he was in a department car. He was pulled over into a Brookshire’s parking lot and was “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle.”

While he was talking with police, Fort admitted to taking Xanax and a muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests.

Precinct 2 serves the central area of Gregg County. Constables serve as peace officers and perform various law enforcement functions.

Job duties include serving warrants, subpoenas and bailiff for Justice of the Peace courts.

Multiple East Texas constables have been in legal trouble this year. Former Pct. 2 Smith County Constable Josh Black was convicted of official oppression last month.

A jury found Black guilty of offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman. Black was sentenced to six months in jail.

Earlier this month, Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Harris and two of his deputies were charged with theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

They are accused of taking thousands of dollars of merchandise from a home while executing a writ of possession.