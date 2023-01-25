GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved in an animal cruelty case.

According to the sheriff’s office post, the vehicle in the photo appears to be a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4×4 with a camper shell and appears to also have a FRO sticker on the back driver side bumper with damage on the camper shell above the gas cap.

Photo Courtesy of Gregg County Texas Sheriff’s Office

If you have information regarding the owner/operator of this vehicle, please contact Investigator Zach Kaminski at 903-237-2544 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.