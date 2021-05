LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has run away.

Keara Sustaire is about 5’8″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has sandy blonde/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue fleece zipper jacket and black/gray boots.

She was last seen at 2 a.m. Thursday in northern White Oak, Texas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with information can call the sheriff’s office 903-236-8400.