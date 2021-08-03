Groveton PD chief encouraging people to safely store firearms after recent child shooting tragedy

GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — Daniel Kee, the interim police chief at Groveton, is encouraging people to make sure their firearms are locked up after a 4-year-old girl in his extended family shot and killed herself.

“This accident could have been prevented. Please ensure all firearms are stored in a manner in which a child can’t assess them,” Kee said on the Groveton Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Please take a moment this morning and ensure your firearms are stored in a manner in which a child can’t assess them. I never want to stand in the crowd at your child’s funeral,” he said.

Groveton Police Department is passing out free gun locks to anyone who wants one until supplies run out. The use of this lock installed correctly will prevent the firearm from being loaded and discharged.