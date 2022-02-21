GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Saturday in Gun Barrel City after police responded to a residential neighborhood with reports of a shooting.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, several 911 calls were received Saturday morning at around 6:50 a.m. reporting a male shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Wildwind Street in the Tammarck Subdivision.

An officer and investigator both responded to the scene where they met with a resident of Wildwind Street, who stated that a known male subject that lived next door began yelling at a residence and eventually opened fire with a handgun.

Numerous bullet holes were observed in the residence and later several shell casings were recovered as well. The reporting resident stated that the suspect had ran away, west of the initial location.

As the officer and investigator began their thorough search of the area, several more calls relating to a man with a gun were being called in by residents of the subdivision. The two officers finally located the suspect in the 200 block of Maple Valley after another resident called 911 reporting that her residence had been broken into by a male with a handgun and machete.

The suspect allegedly broke a window and entered the residence before barricading himself inside as the two officers had it covered and later received assistance from deputies of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. After approximately 30 minutes, the suspect reportedly exited the rear of the residence where he was taken into custody without incident. A handgun and machete were also recovered at the residence.

During the investigation, another resident of the Tammarck Subdivision came forward and revealed that the suspect had also entered his residence via an unlocked back sliding door and pointed a handgun at him. The resident reported that there was a struggle before the suspect fled.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Dalton Lane Cubine, who has since been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center with the following charges:

Deadly conduct/discharging a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm/felon

Two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon

Two counts of burglary of a habitation

Officials say that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.