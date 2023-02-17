WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Gun Barrel City man was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday on charges of obstruction, engaging in physical violence and others related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

In a criminal complaint, William Sarsfield, 46 of Gun Barrel City, is identified by the FBI through surveillance footage and Metro Police bodycam footage, and can be seen “repeatedly engaging in the assault against law enforcement officers guarding the United States Capitol inside the ‘tunnel.'”

After arriving in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents state, Sarsfield attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and marched to the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of rioters before making his way through police lines and to the Lower West Terrace.

Photos courtesy of the FBI.

“Almost immediately upon entering the tunnel, Sarsfield made his way into the mix of rioters and joined the collective efforts to push into the police line,” court documents said. “As Sarsfield and the rioters thrust their collective body weight into the officers, one officer could be heard screaming in agonizing pain as he was smashed between a shield and a metal door frame.”

Sarsfield is also seen on surveillance footage grabbing two police shields and passing them forward in the tunnel, and according to court documents, joined rioters in yelling “heave ho” and “push.”

Photos courtesy of the FBI.

According to court documents, Sarsfield entered the tunnel three separate times to assist rioters in their “coordinated pushes against police lines.” Sarsfield eventually retreated into the crowd, according to court documents, after officers successfully pushed him and other rioters out of the tunnel.

Sarsfield was interviewed by the FBI in June, according to court documents, and admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and identified himself in photos and video. He was arrested on Tuesday for the following charges:

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Sarsfield was released from federal custody on Wednesday, and must follow the conditions of his supervised release including avoiding all contact with anyone who may be a victim or witness in the investigation, according to his conditions of release.

Pending further proceedings, paperwork regarding this case has been sent to the District of Columbia where is case will continue, according to judicial records, and three other East Texans have also been charged in relation to the Capitol riot.