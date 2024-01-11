GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County officials have confirmed that a man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty for intoxication manslaughter in connection to a 2022 hit-and-run case.

Casey Dylan Jeffrey was arrested in July of 2022 after police said a “major traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian” left a minor dead near Stillwater Street and south Gun Barrel Lane.

A police investigation reportedly found Jeffrey to be intoxicated while driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Jeffrey was also initially charged with accident causing death but has only pleaded to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to Henderson County officials.