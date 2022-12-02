TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was in involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm.

According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed up as an inflatable dinosaur. Mireles had to spend several days in the hospital, according to the press release.

The incident was initially reported to the police but then Mireles’s family did their own investigation and found the vehicle at a Tyler auto glass repair shop. According to the press release, Mireles’s family told the police what they had found and this eventually lead to the alleged suspect turning herself in.

Tyler Police Department did confirm that a 16-year-juvenile has been charged with accident involving injury in relation to this case.

Mireles’s family is represented by Shane McGuire and they are suing the alleged suspect to “recoup the significant losses he incurred as a result of being run over,” according a release from McGuire’s office.

“It is unconscionable for someone to run over a young man, causing significant injuries, and simply drive away without at least calling for medical help,” Shane McGuire said. “Noah now has not only expensive medical bills and the need for ongoing treatment but also the pain and horror of being left for dead on the side of the road,” he added.

Mireles’s family thanked the Tyler Police Department for their help in this process.