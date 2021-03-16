Hallsville man facing drug, firearms charges after Emergency Response Team converges on residence

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A man was charged with drug and firearms crimes after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning.

Team members converged on a residence at 2145 Franklin Road in Hallsville and took into custody Thomas Andrew Craig, 21, of Hallsville. He is in Harrison County Jail charged with possession of
a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harrison County judicial records show he has previously been arrested at least six times.

Law officers seized narcotics and several firearms, two of which were reported as stolen, said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation and arrest came as a result of a cooperative effort between the Violent Crime and Drug task forces in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51