Hallsville man facing drug, firearms charges after Emergency Response Team converges on residence

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A man was charged with drug and firearms crimes after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning.
Team members converged on a residence at 2145 Franklin Road in Hallsville and took into custody Thomas Andrew Craig, 21, of Hallsville. He is in Harrison County Jail charged with possession of
a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Harrison County judicial records show he has previously been arrested at least six times.
Law officers seized narcotics and several firearms, two of which were reported as stolen, said a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The investigation and arrest came as a result of a cooperative effort between the Violent Crime and Drug task forces in Harrison County.
- 2 second half goals send Palestine past Carthage in playoff opener
- Tyler city officials share master plan for road improvements during Thursday meeting
- Shelby County deputies negotiating with suspect, FM 699 closed as a result
- VIDEO: Central Alabama left damaged following severe storms
- Number of winter storm price gouging complaints nears 2,000