HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a Sunday fatal shooting that left two men dead on Roberson Road in Hallsville.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to a call of shots fired around 7:36 p.m. on Sunday. Two men were then found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a Roberson Road property, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Keyan Jernigan, 29, and Duane Jernigan, 49.

At the same time as the property was being searched, a reported suspects vehicle was was stopped by Hallsville Police Department officers, according to the press release. The black Chevrolet Tahoe accelerated and a pursuit ensued and ended at Fredonia Street off of Highway 80 in Longview, officials said.

Darius Celedra Gates Jr., 26, was identified as the alleged driver and arrested. Gates was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession and deliver of marijuana and capital murder of multiple persons.

The investigation is ongoing.