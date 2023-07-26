HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A handcuffed man is on the run after escaping from a state trooper’s custody during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On Wednesday, DPS stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fairway Lane. Officials said during the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was placed into custody for a warrant out of Caddo Parish but escaped from the trooper shortly after being handcuffed.

The suspect ran away from the trooper headed in the direction of Marshall Business Park. According to the release, officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall PD and DPS set up a perimeter around the area and began searching for the suspect.

After several hours of searching with no luck, authorities called off the search.

Officials said the suspect is a white male with a red beard, wearing a red shirt and “a set of handcuffs behind his back.”