Harris County Constable Charles Galloway shot and killed in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was killed in a shooting overnight on Sunday morning.

Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston. Authorities are searching for the driver responsible in the “ambush attack.”

It happened at 12:45 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut, just west of S. Gessner. Authorities say Corporal Galloway pulled a car over and the driver got out of his vehicle. That’s when authorities say the driver then fired gunshots toward Galloway’s patrol car, striking Galloway multiple times. He died at the scene.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation. Authorities are currently in search of a young Hispanic male driving a Toyota Avalon. The vehicle is described as a newer model and white.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement Sunday morning on the shooting death of Corporal Galloway, and is also asking for the public’s help in providing information that could lead to the person(s) responsible.

“The City of Houston extends our condolences and prayers to the family of Corporal Charles Galloway and the men and women of the office of Harris County Constable of Precinct 5. Corporal Galloway served with honor and distinction, and his life was taken as he served to keep the rest of us safe. Thank you for your service. “The person(s) responsible for taking Corporal Galloway’s life will be found and brought to justice. It is just a matter of time. There is no place you can hide. If anyone has any information on the person(s) who committed this senseless act of violence, please provide it to law enforcement.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Harris Cunty Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her condolences for Galloway. Also, concern for finding the person responsible. “We won’t rest until we find the suspect,” Hidalgo said.

Harris County Precinct 5 is asking for “prayers for the deputies family and his brothers and sisters in blue.” Galloway served Harris county for more than 12 years and joined precinct 5 in 2009. Most recently, and the total division as a field training officer. Funeral services are pending at this time.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.