HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a release, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted their leads, and is now seeking information regarding a pressure washer trailer that was reported stolen.

Officials said that on Nov. 9, an unknown subject forced entry through a locked gate into a work site and stole a North Star pressure washer on a trailer that was worth $16,999.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the serial number on the pressure washer is 0521 2639 and the unit number is 157597BG.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the alleged theft of the pressure washer and trailer to contact Deputy Phillip Haskell at 903-923-4000, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.