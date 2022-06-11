HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A suspect in a Morris County vehicle theft was caught by a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s office on Friday after the man led and resisted arrest.

Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Friday on four charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (out of Morris County), evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest – deadly weapon and attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His total bond has been set at $74,000.

According to Facebook post from the HCSO, a deputy received a tip that Blackburn was possibly seen at the Dollar General in Harleton. At the time, he was wanted for a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Once the deputy made contact with the vehicle Blackburn was reportedly riding in, he observed him inside. Blackburn then allegedly fled from the vehicle and was promptly met with the deputy’s taser.

The post said that Blackburn continued to evade and resist the deputy and that while he was in the process of putting him into custody, several citizens that were observing the chase helped the deputy to catch Blackburn.

“While the HCSO Deputy was placing Blackburn into custody, several citizens observed the chase, and assisted with the apprehension,” the post said. “Thank you!”

Blackburn was successfully placed into custody near the Harleton Baptist Church. At this time, he still remains in the Harrison County Jail.