Harrison County lieutenant uses pepper spray to fight off attacking dogs

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant used pepper spray to fight off two Rottweiler dogs that attacked him while he was doing a security check at a church Thursday night.

Lt. Brian Hill was not injured with the two dogs lunged at him and then fled after being sprayed.

“Lt. Brian Hill was checking on the security of the Crossroads Church, last night, when he heard a noise of something running at him while he was out of his vehicle,” said information from the the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “As he turned to see what the sound was, he was immediately confronted with two large Rottweiler dogs running, at full speed, with their teeth bared.”

One of the dogs bumped his left leg and the other lunged at him and tried to bite him.

“He made an attempt to swat at the first dog and get a better position to spray the dogs with pepper spray. It didn’t work, immediately, so he took a better spray at the dogs with the remaining contents of the canister and they then ran back in the direction where they came.”

Some of the pepper spray got into Hill’s eyes before he washed it out with water.

“After a few minutes, he was okay and able to continue,” said the Facebook posting,