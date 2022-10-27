SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigate a tip that he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot.

According to police, a citizen contacted them on Oct. 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife’s murder.

Investigators determined there was enough credible evidence to pursue an arrest and a warrant was secured.

On Oct. 21, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on outstanding warrants at his home without incident. Johnson is in the Harrison County Jail awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish where he will be charged with one count of solicitation for murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.