Harrison County officials seize 144 grams of suspected meth

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects on Thursday after 144 grams of methamphetamine were found.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., HCSO Emergency Response Team executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 147 Wilson Road in Harleton.

The search warrant was obtained through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and

Drug Task Force, made up of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and Marshall Police Department.

When searching the residence, 144 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cash were discovered and seized from the location.

Four individuals were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance totaling more than four grams but less than 200 grams which is a second degree felony.

Maygn Goode, 33, of Harleton

Ciara Wright, 26, of Marshall

Samual Gideon, 43, of Harleton

Daniel Smith, 37, of Harleton

Sheriff Fletcher stated “the efforts and success from our Violent Crime and Drug Task Force is being felt all over our county. I am proud of the work our Task Force has seen, and will continue to see by unifying agencies for a single purpose is clearly the best method”