HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in the theft of over 100 pounds of copper wire at Braxton Services, formerly BP Production offices, in Hallsville.

Video surveillance shows a white or light colored 2020 Ram pickup truck with a toolbox backed up to the fence around 2 a.m. on May 30.

“Several individuals worked together to cut the fence,” county officials said in a release. Damage was also done to an industrial generator, resulting in over $70,000 in damages to the property.

The company is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the responsible parties, and the sheriff’s office is asking people to contact the HCSO criminal investigations division at 903-923-4020. People who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.