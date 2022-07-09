HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for a burglary suspect who they say is from Gregg County.

Patrol deputies have reportedly set up a perimeter in the area of Forrest Hill Church off of FM 2879 with the assistance of the Gregg County Sheriff’s office and Texas Game Wardens.

The suspect is described as a “heavy set” white male who is reportedly wearing a sleeveless shirt and possibly has a tattoo on one arm.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is encouraged to call 911 immediately. The sheriff’s office will update information as it becomes available.