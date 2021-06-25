Hearing on whether to throw out charges against Neches principal pushed back 1 month

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A hearing on whether several charges against a Neches ISD principal would be dismissed has been pushed back one month after a brief hearing Friday morning.

Kimberlyn Snider, principal of Neches Elementary School, is facing a felony charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five misdemeanor charges of official oppression. Snider pleaded not guilty earlier this year. Her next hearing is set for July 30.

Both sides need more time to review the defense’s motion to throw out the case along with other items and a hearing is reset for July 30 at 9 a.m.



Whole hearing was less than 5 minutes. @KETK https://t.co/7PcimrDJcm — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 25, 2021

She turned herself in to police back in February. She then posted bond and returned to her job as principal. Snider is accused of interfering in a child sexual assault investigation. Authorities confirmed to KETK News that the victim was not a Neches ISD student.

Pushback from Parents

The charges have divided the small East Texas community. At a board meeting after her indictment, some parents defended her as a caring educator who has the best interest of students; others complained she sometimes bullies students and should be placed on administrative leave.

At the same meeting, Neches Superintendent Randy Snider — who is the husband of Kimberlyn Snider — announced he had decided to keep his wife on the job. School board president Van Brown read a letter saying the school board supported Randy Snider’s decision.

Randy Snider has since resigned his position and will leave his post by next week.

Kimberlyn Snider is also the focus of an investigation by the Texas Education Agency. A TEA media relations representative told KETK News that it has received roughly three dozen complaints against her.

District lawsuit against Texas Attorney General

A Public Information Request submitted by “Change for Neches,” a group of residents pushing for Snider’s removal, is seeking copies of records that the district was supposed to file with the TEA and/or the State Board of Educator Certification notifying them that Snider had been indicted.

The records would show whether the district complied with state law requiring it to notify the SBEC in a timely manner of an educator’s arrest.

The district asked the Texas Attorney’s General Office for an opinion on whether it had to release any of the records or could release records with some of the information redacted.

The AG’s office said that while the district could redact information that could identify the victim, they would need to publicly release all other records. The district responded by suing the Texas AG’s office in Travis County down in Austin.

The district argues the state exempts from disclosure information that identifies “informers who have furnished a report of another person’s possible violation of criminal, civil or regulatory law to the school district or the proper regulatory enforcement authority.”

A clerk in Judge Amy Clark Meachum’s 201st District Court said Tuesday said that a hearing on the civil suit filed by Neches ISD has yet to be scheduled.

The judge will consider the merits of the legal arguments by the district and the attorney general’s office in making a decision on what, if any, information the district will have to release to comply with the Freedom of Information Act request.