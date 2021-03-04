NEW VIDEO: East Texas man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting deputy

UPDATE (7:30 A.M.) – An East Texas man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after allegedly shooting a Henderson County deputy twice early Thursday morning.

41-year-old Jack Raburn, of Kemp, was taken into custody by deputies after a manhunt. The incident began just after 3 a.m., according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that the man was being pulled over for a traffic stop. Raburn drove away in his car as the deputy was walking up to him.

Law enforcement chased after the vehicle on highway 175, and it was caught on camera in a deputy’s vehicle.

During the pursuit, Raburn’s speed fluctuated between 30 and 90 mph.

Later, he rammed the deputy’s patrol car and sped off again.

Raburn allegedly bailed out of his car after crashing into a ditch on HWY 175 in Eustace and shot a deputy in the leg and foot while he was running away. The deputy has been hospitalized in Tyler and is expected to make a full recovery.

Raburn then allegedly stole a car from a nearby home and drove back to his residence in Bonita Point. He was found on the roof with a shotgun and a pistol. He was brought into custody without further incident.

“He went above and beyond. Unfortunately, you know he was faced with a situation that could happen to any one of us at anytime and luckily we had a really good outcome. But, both deputies did everything that I expected of them,” said Sheriff Hillhouse.

