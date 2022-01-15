Henderson County deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash with person who ‘had been drinking’

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A deputy was involved in a crash with a person who had been drinking alcohol, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

On Friday night, a deputy drove eastbound on Highway 334 with lights and a siren on to assist another deputy who was calling for assistance.

According to the HCSO Facebook page, a Chevrolet truck pulled out in front of the deputy on Hwy 334 at an intersection without a stoplight.

The driver of the truck had been drinking alcohol, according to HCSO’s Facebook page.

State Troopers were called to the scene to conduct a crash investigation. Gun Barrel City Police Department and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department assisted with the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and the deputy is doing well at the time, according to HCSO.