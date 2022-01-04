Henderson County man arrested for possession of meth

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man in Henderson County was arrested Tuesday morning after police found three safes containing methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Ryan David Woods, 32, was reportedly parked in a church parking lot with his wife off of Old Tyler Highway just after 2 a.m. when a Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy approached the vehicle. According to a press release, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the car and asked the couple about it.

Woods and his wife allegedly explained to the officer that they had been smoking marijuana in the car earlier in the day, leading the deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle. That’s when the deputy located three safes in the backseat, all of which contained methamphetamine that was packaged and ready for distribution, as well as scales, syringes and other paraphernalia, officials said.

Woods was subsequently taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.