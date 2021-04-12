Henderson County man sentenced 9 years after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County man was sentenced nine years in prison after he plead guilty to charges of possessing child pornography.

Charles Lee Shellito, 36, of Tool, entered the plea on April 8 and was sentenced to serve nine years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In addition to his sentence, Shellito will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Shellito was indicted in July 2020 following a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a three-month-long investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our children are the most vulnerable group in society,” Jenny Palmer, Henderson County District Attorney said. “One of my top initiatives as District Attorney is to focus on crimes against children and to have a dedicated prosecutor for those cases.”